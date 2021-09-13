Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,771 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.38. 932,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,579,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $165.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

