Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $13.90 Million Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,137,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,901,000. BlackBerry comprises about 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of BlackBerry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $230,235,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BlackBerry by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BlackBerry by 26.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 390,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,422,109. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.