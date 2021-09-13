Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $7.73 Million Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,455.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,445 shares of company stock worth $30,456,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $18.14 on Monday, hitting $498.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.31 and its 200 day moving average is $433.24. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $521.46.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

