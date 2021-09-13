Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $7.82 Million Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 526,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,695,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

