Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

NYSE WM traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.68. 49,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.