Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 104,774 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1,422.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,774 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of WCN traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $130.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $132.37.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

