Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 21,538 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

ODFL traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.41. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $304.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

