Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 172,257 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.37% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $916,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,453,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

