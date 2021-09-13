Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 16,584 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,432,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average is $133.04. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

