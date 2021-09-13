Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 259,262 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 259,262 shares during the period. SM Energy comprises 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.58% of SM Energy worth $17,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

SM stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 43,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.