Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 2,663 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.52. 42,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,349. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $210.18 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.09 and its 200-day moving average is $364.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

