Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $7.69 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 172,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $46.60. 7,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,179. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

