Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $9.15 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 127.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $417.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.67 and its 200 day moving average is $362.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $198.60 and a twelve month high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

