Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.1% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 54,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.9% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 274,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 32.6% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

MU stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,828,227. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

