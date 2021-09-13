Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,157 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.21. 56,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,340. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.