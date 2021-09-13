Edgeware Market Capitalization Achieves $54.95 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $54.95 million and $1.66 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00151278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,420,997,419 coins and its circulating supply is 5,797,685,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

