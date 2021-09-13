Edison International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 10,133 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 653% compared to the average volume of 1,346 call options.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.48. 13,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,626. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

