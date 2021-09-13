Edward M. Schmults Sells 9,300 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 261,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,169. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 538,246 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 305,004 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $3,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 172,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

