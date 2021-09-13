eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

