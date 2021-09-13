Efinity Token (EFI) Price Tops $0.90

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $49.43 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00151439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00734089 BTC.

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

