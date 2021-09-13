Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFGSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EFGSY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

