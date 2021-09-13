Eight Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.53.

Shares of CCO stock traded up C$1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.55. 1,110,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.66. The stock has a market cap of C$12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.81. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

