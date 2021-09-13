Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.23 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $10.23 million and $56,734.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.84 or 0.00400244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,983,046 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

