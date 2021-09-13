Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $109,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

