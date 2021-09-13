Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).
Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $109,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
