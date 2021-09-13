Electrify.Asia Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,211.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $700,787.78 and $39,211.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00150969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.98 or 0.00734006 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

