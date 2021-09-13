Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,135.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,135 ($14.83) and last traded at GBX 1,116 ($14.58), with a volume of 14687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($14.48).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,046.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,028.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

