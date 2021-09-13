Electroneum (ETN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.45 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $352.97 million and $5.45 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,898,482,343 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

