Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading Up 5.6%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 119,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 164,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya, Inc develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion. The firm engages in designing, developing and manufacturing batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Its main businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

