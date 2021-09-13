Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Shares Down 1.7%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELEEF shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

