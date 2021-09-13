Eliem Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on September 20th (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ELYM) quiet period will end on Monday, September 20th. Eliem Therapeutics had issued 6,400,000 shares in its public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. During Eliem Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELYM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ELYM opened at $25.99 on Monday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.