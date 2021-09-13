Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 86.4% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 508,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 134,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NYSE EBS opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.