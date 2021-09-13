Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 146,570 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.32. The company had a trading volume of 96,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

