Emilio Hirsch Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Emilio Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KLR traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $11.26. 329,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.50. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,174,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

