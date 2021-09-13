Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

UPS stock opened at $194.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day moving average of $193.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

