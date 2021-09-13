Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 4,412 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day moving average is $167.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $441.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

