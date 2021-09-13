Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $106.90 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

