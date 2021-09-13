Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,108 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

