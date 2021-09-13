Empirical Finance LLC Buys 2,840 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

