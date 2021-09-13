Empirical Finance LLC Buys 4,106 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $892,076,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

Facebook stock opened at $381.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

