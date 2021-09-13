Empirical Finance LLC Buys 4,296 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,681,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

