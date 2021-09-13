Empirical Finance LLC Buys 6,424 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,124,000 after buying an additional 180,997 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 471,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 61.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 239,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $83.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

