Empirical Finance LLC Buys 9,319 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after buying an additional 1,272,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.