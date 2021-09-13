Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $231.35 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

