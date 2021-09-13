Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 51,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM opened at $138.55 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

