Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $598.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

