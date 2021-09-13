Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,814 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,253,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,846,000 after acquiring an additional 133,302 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 571,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after acquiring an additional 188,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF opened at $54.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

