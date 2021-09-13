Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 486,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $209.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

