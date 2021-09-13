Empirical Finance LLC Has $14.16 Million Position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,148 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VMOT opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

