Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.