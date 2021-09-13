Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Walmart by 396.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $146.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $409.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,116,875 shares of company stock worth $3,252,419,710. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

